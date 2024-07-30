Every AL contender but the Twins has made at least one trade
The Major League Baseball trade deadline strikes at 5 p.m. CT Tuesday and the Minnesota Twins might be left out in the cold unless a last-minute move is announced.
Entering play Tuesday, all three division leaders — Orioles in the East, Guardians in the Central and the Astros and Mariners tied in the West — have made at least one trade to improve for the stretch run and the playoffs. Most of the wild-card contenders — Yankees, Royals and Red Sox — have also been actively improving via the trade market.
The Twins, reportedly hamstrung by financial woes due to a drop in attendance and reduced television revenue, have yet to make a move. In fact, they're the only American League team clearly focused on making the playoffs that hasn't used the trade deadline to improve the roster.
Yankees: Jazz Chisholm
The former All-Star outfielder going to the Yankees is a huge deal and Chisholm homered twice in his first game in pinstripes.
Orioles: Zach Eflin
A mid-rotation starting pitcher to join the top team in the American League is a potentiallly significant add for the Orioles. Eflin is the best control pitcher in the majors with only 13 walks allowed in 110 innings this season.
Astros: Yusei Kikuchi
The Astros acquiring left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi is a big win for the AL West leaders. Kikuchi has a 4.75 ERA but he's struck out 130 batters in 115.2 innings. Since June 15, his 30.9% strikeout rate is fifth best in the majors, trailing only Dylan Cease, Paul Skenes, Bailey Ober and Tarik Skubal.
Mariners: Randy Arozarena, Justin Turner
Seattle is in a dog fight with the Astros in the AL West while also keeping pace in the wild-card hunt. Arozarena is a playoff superstar and one of the best right-handed bats in the game when he's on a heater. Turner, 39, is the oldest active hitter in the majors but he has big time playoff experience and he's still slashing a respectable .254/.349/.371 with six homers and 17 doubles.
Red Sox: James Paxton, Quinn Priester
Paxton isn't the Cy Young-caliber he was during his Mariners days but the lefty has a respectable 4.43 ERA in 89.1 innings with the Dodgers this season. Priester's 5.04 ERA is nothing to write home about about he recently moved to Pittsburgh's bullpen and figures to have a reliever role with the Red Sox. He's still only 23 years old and was a former top-100 prospect.
Guardians: Lane Thomas
The Guardians, 4.5 games in front of the Twins in the AL Central, sent three prospects to the Nationals for outfielder Lane Thomas. It's not a huge addition, but the veteran outfielder slugged 28 homers last season and so far in 2024 he's slashing .253/.331/.407 with eight homers and 16 doubles.
Royals: Michael Lorenzen
Kansas City is clearly in the fight in the AL Central and getting Lorenzen gives them another quality starter unless the want to use the veteran right-hander out of the bullpen. The 32-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and has allowed just 82 hits in 101.2 innings.