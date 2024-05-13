Four Twins ranked in MLB's updated top-100 prospects
Injuries have limited the action some of the Minnesota Twins' top prospects have gotten so far this season, but that hasn't hurt their statuses in the updated MLB Pipeline Top-100 prospect rankings that were unveiled Sunday.
Coming in at No. 8 overall is 2023 first-round pick Walker Jenkins, who hasn't played since the season opener due to a hamstring strain. Jenkins didn't move from his previous ranking of No. 10 in the late-January preseason update from MLB Pipeline.
The No. 2 prospect for the Twins is shortstop Brooks Lee, who checks in at No. 16 overall – up from No. 18 – in Pipeline's overall rankings. Like Jenkins, Lee has been slowed by a back injury that has prevented him from playing since spring training.
Before suffering the back injury, Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said Lee is "getting close to major-league ready." Once Lee is deemed healthy to resume playing, it's expected that he'll eventually join the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. Where he goes from there is up to him and the Twins.
Also rising in MLB Pipeline's top 100 is outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez, who went from No. 42 overall in the January rankings to No. 33 in the updated top 100. The 21-year-old is rocking a .951 OPS with four homers and nine doubles in 25 games at Double-A Wichita this season.
And rounding out Twins prospects in the top 100 is outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez, who came to the organization in the winter trade that sent infielder Jorge Polanco to the Mariners. The 21-year-old was ranked No. 79 in Pipeline's January rankings and is now No. 86 overall.
Gonzalez, through 20 games at Class A+ Cedar Rapids, is slashing .265/.315/.456 with a homer, a triple and eight doubles in just 68 at-bats.