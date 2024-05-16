Frustrated Castro throws ball into stands after losing track of outs against Yankees
Twins utility man Willi Castro lost track of the outs during the second inning, allowing the New York Yankees to score a run in their 4-0 win over the Twins Wednesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Anthony Volpe flied out to center field with the bases loaded, and Castro started running to the dugout after he made the catch. Gleyber Torres took off from third base and bolted home to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Juan Soto flied out to center field the next at-bat to end the inning, and Castro chucked that ball into the stands out of frustration, hitting a Pepsi sign above the bleachers.
Castro did not leave the game after the incident. Twins starter Pablo Lopez said he wasn't exactly sure what had happened on the play, but that Castro came up to him and took the blame for not making the throw. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said postgame he had a conversation with Castro and that he "needs to do a better job of controlling himself" in those types of situations.
"This is a guy that is highly competitive, plays extremely hard, works as hard as anybody in our clubhouse truly, tremendous character individual," Baldelli said. "Watching him be frustrated with himself is really what I think we’re seeing here, and it’s understandable. Totally understandable.
"... I know why he's feeling the way he's feeling. The only way to get that right is to, I think, keep playing him. I think there are circumstances where you can take a player out of the game, and I think there are circumstances where you can talk to a player and let him play through it and let him go. I know where his mind is and where his heart is on the field and as a teammate and I chose to let him keep playing."
It was the second rough day in a row for Castro, who made a bad read on a fly ball with the sun in his eyes during the Twins' 5-1 loss to the Yankees in the series opener Tuesday night. Starting center fielder Byron Buxton is nearing a return and made his first rehab appearance with Triple-A St. Paul Wednesday night, going 0 for 3 in a 6-0 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Asked if there was any consideration of bringing Buxton back a day early to play center field in the series finale against the Yankees on Thursday following Castro's struggles Wednesday night, Baldelli said that isn't something they're going to do because it wouldn't be what's best for Buxton.