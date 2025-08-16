James Outman to get his first MLB shot since being traded to Twins
After a woeful week of baseball in which the Twins were one-hit by the Yankees on Tuesday and then two-hit by the Tigers on Friday, Minnesota is calling up 28-year-old prospect James Outman with hopes that he'll add some level of acceptable hitting to the lineup.
Multiple reports say Outman will join the Twins in time for Saturday night's game at Target Field.
Outman has slugged 23 homers and posted a .945 OPS at Triple-A this season. That includes his time in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization, having been traded to Minnesota in a deal for right-handed reliever Brock Stewart before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
He hit .289 with 20 homers and a .970 OPS with the Oklahoma City Comets (L.A.'s affiliate), and has slashed .235/.316/.490 with three homers in 12 games with Triple-A St. Paul.
In 230 career games at the big-league level, Outman has hit .224/.330/.401 with 30 homers and 88 RBI. He did most of his damage in 2023, when he slugged 23 homers and 70 RBI and finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year vote.
It's likely that Outman will take the roster spot of Alan Roden, who could be headed for the injured list with a sprained thumb.