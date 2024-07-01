Joe Mauer inducted into National High School Hall of Fame
Joe Mauer has been inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame. Mauer was one of 11 inductees in the 2024 Class.
A three-sport star in at Cretin-Derham Hall, Mauer went on to become a Minnesota sporting icon. Drafted with the first overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft, Mauer spent his entire Major League Baseball career with his hometown Twins. In January, Mauer was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, earning 76.1% of votes to become a first ballot Hall of Famer.
During his high school career Mauer played football, basketball and baseball.
In football, Mauer threw for nearly 6,000 yards and 73 touchdowns while quarterbacking Cretin-Derham Hall to two straight Minnesota state title games, winning the 1999 title as a junior.
As a small forward, Mauer finished his basketball career with more than 1,000 points, averaging more than 20 points per game during his senior season.
Mauer's high school baseball exploits have become the stuff of legend over the years. He slugged 43 home runs, drove in 170 runs all while batting .567 in 222 career at-bats. He struck out just once during that time. In his senior season, Mauer batted .605 and homered in seven consecutive games while leading Cretin-Derham Hall to a state title.
USA Today named Mauer the National Player of the Year in both football and baseball. Before being drafted by the Twins, he had a verbal commitment to play football at Florida State University.
Mauer is the eleventh Minnesotan elected into the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Bronko Nagurski (1989), Kevin McHale (2000) and Terry Steinbach (2007), among others.