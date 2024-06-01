Joe Ryan gives up four homers as Twins fall to Astros
The Houston Astros found just as many home runs as the Twins found hits Saturday afternoon. The end result was a 5-2 Twins loss at Minute Made Park in Houston.
The Astros (26-33) hit four homers off Twins starter Joe Ryan, two of which came off the bat of Yordan Alvarez. The Twins (32-26), meanwhile, strung together just four hits in the loss.
Alvarez’s first homer was a 403-foot, two-run shot to right field in the first inning to get the Astros off and running. The Astros never looked back, holding the lead the remainder of the game. Their lead grew to 3-0 during the second inning when Jose Abreu hit a 376-foot solo homer to right-center field.
Two more homers off Ryan — a solo shot from Kyle Tucker in the third inning and Alvarez's second homer of the day in the fifth — grew the Astros' advantage to 5-0.
Overall, Alvarez went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
The five runs, which all came off homers, were the most Ryan has given up all season.
Ryan gave up eight hits in all while fanning four across five innings of work.
Framber Valdez, meanwhile, pitched lights out for the Astros, allowing just one run off two hits while fanning four across seven innings. The lone run came during his seventh and final inning when Jose Miranda hit an RBI single to center that scored Manny Margot to make it 5-1.
Bryan Abreu relieved Valdez during the eighth inning, and the Twins made things somewhat interesting. Edouard Julien led off the inning with a single, and Bryan Abreu walked Carlos Santana the next at-bat. But Christian Vazquez then grounded into a double play.
But Max Kepler, pinch hitting for Margot, drew a walk and Carlos Correa hit an RBI single that scored Julien to make it 5-2. But the Twins would cut no further into their deficit as Ryan Jeffers struck out.
Diego Castillo pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out one.
Josh Staumont pitched a hitless ninth inning.
But Josh Hader sent Miranda, Byron Buxton and Willi Castro down in order to close out the game.
The Twins and Astros meet for the third of their three-game series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.