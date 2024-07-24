Jose Miranda joins Royce Lewis on rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul
Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda are both in the St. Paul Saints' lineup on Wednesday. One day after Lewis began his Triple-A rehab assignment, Miranda is joining him there. That means the Twins could have two of their best hitters back in their lineup this weekend in Detroit.
Miranda has been out since July 10 with a low back strain. He had been red hot before that, including tying a major league record with hits in 12 consecutive at bats in early July. It's been an incredible bounce-back season for the 26-year-old Miranda, who has an .888 OPS in 76 games after struggling to a .566 OPS in 40 games last year.
Lewis is hitting second and DHing in Wednesday's game against Omaha. Miranda is hitting third and playing third base. The plan is for Lewis to have an off day on Thursday and then be back in the Twins' lineup for their series opener against the Tigers on Friday night. If Miranda feels fine on Wednesday, he could be in the lineup on Friday as well.
In the first game of his rehab assignment on Tuesday, Lewis went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. He played third base in that one and had no setbacks. Lewis is now 4 for 26 with ten strikeouts for St. Paul this season, which is amusing. After doing basically nothing during his six-game rehab assignment from a quad injury earlier this year, Lewis returned to the Twins and hit nine home runs in a stretch of 15 games. For the season, he's got ten bombs, 18 RBI, and a 1.039 OPS in 24 MLB games.
In other good injury news, the Twins activated reliever Brock Stewart from the IL on Wednesday. Justin Topa and Carlos Correa also might not be too far behind Stewart, Lewis, and Miranda in returning to the big-league club.