Jose Miranda makes history, but Twins' comeback bid falls short against Astros
Jose Miranda set a franchise record by extending his red-hot streak and Carlos Correa hit a ninth-inning grand slam to get the Twins within a run after facing an eight-run deficit, but they couldn't quite overcome the Houston Astros in a 13-12 loss Friday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Miranda recorded hits in his first four at-bats to make it 10 consecutive plate appearances with a hit — a Twins record. Miranda was 4 for 4 overall with three runs scored and two RBIs. Miranda will get a chance to keep the streak going and is just two shy of matching the major league record of 12.
The Twins (49-39), meanwhile, nearly overcame an eight-run deficit in the ninth inning. They got RBI singles from Byron Buxton and Brooks Lee and a ground-rule RBI double from Christian Vazquez to get within 13-8. Willi Castro then drew a walk to load the bases for Correa, prompting the Astros to replace reliever Luis Contreras with closer Josh Hader with the tying run on deck.
But Correa still took Hader for a 364-foot grand slam to get the Twins within a run.
But Hader struck out Manny Margot to preserve the Astros' victory.
Jeremy Pena plated the tying run for the Astros (46-42) with a sixth-inning RBI single to right field, and Joey Loperfido hit a two-run, ground-rule double a couple at-bats later to score the go-ahead runs and put Houston up for good. Pena was 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
And Pena also had an RBI single in the second inning, part of a three-run frame in which Twins starter Pablo Lopez threw 33 pitches. Lopez allowed six runs off eight hits in all while fanning six across five innings of work. Lopez's record dropped to 8-7 with the loss.
Miranda’s big day got started in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff single to left field. He later came around to score on an RBI single from Lee, and the Twins then got within a run when Castro drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk. Lee went 3 for 5 with two RBIs in his third major league game.
Lee is 6 for 11 with four RBIs overall since being called up from Triple-A St. Paul.
Miranda knotted the game at 3-3 with a 414-foot solo homer in the third inning, and he also put the Twins ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the fifth inning.
But the Astros took the lead with the three-run sixth inning, and then added some insurance, beginning with Jake Meyers’ RBI double in the seventh inning.
Miranda made it 10 consecutive plate appearances with a hit with his single in the seventh inning, and he came around to score again on a Max Kepler single.
But the Astros plated three in the eighth off Twins reliever Josh Winder, who was recalled from Triple-A Friday, getting an RBI single from Yordan Alvarez and sac flys from Pena and Meyers.
Winder gave up three runs off five hits while fanning a pair across 1 2/3 innings.
Loperfido had a highlight-reel catch in the eighth inning on a fly ball from Castro that prevented a Twins rally, getting his glove between the ball and the wall before reeling it in with his bare right hand.
Alex Bregman's 404-foot, three-run homer in the ninth inning put the Astros up 13-5.
The Twins and Astros meet for the second of their three-game series at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.