Live updates: Royals, Tigers play in key games for Twins' playoff hopes
How big is Thursday for the Minnesota Twins? It's so big that if the Royals and/or Tigers lose and the Twins beat the Marlins, the Twins will be back within one game of the final wild-card spot with three days left in the regular season.
It could go the other way, too. If both the Tigers and Royals win and the Twins lose, the Twins will be three games back wtih three games to go. That would put Minnesota on life support and require the Twins to sweep the Orioles Friday-Sunday and have the Royals or Tigers get swept Friday-Sunday.
With that, we're keep tabs on how Thursday's afternoon games featuring the Tigers-Rays and Royals-Nationals go. Let's dive in....
12:48 p.m. — Royals take 4-1 lead
It could've been worse. The Royals had the bases loaded and nobody out while leading 4-1 and they wound up leaving the bases juiced. We go to the bottom of the third...
12:44 p.m. — Rays take a 2-0 lead on the Tigers
Brandon Lowe has come through with a two-out, two-run single to put the Rays up 2-0 in the top of the third inning.
12:43 p.m. — Royals take the lead, about to blow it open?
Kansas City started the third inning with a walk and four consecutive singles. They've taken a 3-1 lead and have loaded the bases with nobody out. Uh oh...
12:20 p.m. — Homer ties things for Kansas City
The Royals answered back in the top of the second with a solo homer off the bat of Hunter Renfroe.
12:15 p.m. — Nationals strike first
Washington has taken a 1-0 lead on the Royals with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first inning.