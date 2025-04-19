Luke Keaschall impresses in MLB debut for Twins
Twins prospect Luke Keaschall made his long awaited MLB on Friday night against the Braves. He quickly showed why he's rated so highly with an RBI single in his first at-bat.
Keaschall is the 59th-best prospect in baseball according to MLB.com's latest rankings, which makes him the third-best in the Twins' system. He began 2024 in high-A, but he finished in double-A, and he played 14 games in triple-A before making his big-league debut on Friday night.
He batted eighth and played DH against the Braves, but he has the potential to play 2B, OF or 1B. He was one of the Twins' most effective players on Friday, going 2 for 4 with a run and a stolen base. He showcased his full offensive game.
Minnesota wasn't able to take advantage of his hot night at the plate, falling 6-4 against the Braves. A late implosion from Griffin Jax and the bullpen was too much to overcome, but there should be some excitement around Keaschall's potential.
Now, where does Keaschall fit into the Twins' lineup going forward? A major reason why he received the call-up was due to injuries to Matt Wallner and Willi Castro. When Minnesota is fully healthy, will Keaschall have a spot? Friday's performance showed he might be too talented to leave on the bench, and an everyday role should be in the near future.