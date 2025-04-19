Twins' Griffin Jax implodes late in loss to Braves
Before Griffin Jax entered the game, the Twins were ahead of the Braves 4-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning of Friday night's tilt in Atlanta. After striking out the first batter he faced, Minnesota's veteran relief pitcher quickly allowed four earned runs, which opened up the floodgates, leading to a 6-4 loss.
After striking out Braves third baseman Austin Riley, Jax allowed a walk, then a pair of singles and one more walk before getting replaced by Cole Sands. His 26 pitches were a season-high, but it marked only the second time this season he was replaced before finishing out an inning.
"I need to work on some things. I’m not feeling like myself right now. It [hurts] to take my team out of the game," he told reporters after the game.
Jax now holds an 11.25 ERA with 14 hits, 11 runs, and 12 strikeouts in 8.0 innings pitched this season. He has allowed at least one hit in seven of his nine outings. Friday marked the second straight appearence where he has allowed more than three runs.
The 30-year-old pitcher was one of Minnesota's most effective relief pitchers last season. He struck out 95 batters, with a 2.03 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 71.0 innings. He has gotten off to a rough start in 2025, and Friday night was just the latest.
There have been a lot of factors that have led to Minnesota's rocky 7-13 start to the season, but Jax struggling to find a rhythm has hurt the Twins' bullpen, which was projected to be the best in baseball before the season.