Minnesota Twins Day 2 MLB draft tracker: 8 picks in rounds 3-10

With the 96th overall pick the #MNTwins have selected C Khadim Diaw out of Loyola Marymount!



Diaw has also played the OF and 1B in college. He hit .432 in 20 games with 3 homers and just 10 strikeouts in 93 AB. Likely won't rank in my top 30.