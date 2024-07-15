Minnesota Twins Day 2 MLB draft tracker: 8 picks in rounds 3-10
The 2024 MLB draft continues to roll on in Day 2 where the Twins have eight picks.
Minnesota selected Kaelen Culpepper and Kyle DeBarge in the first-round of the draft Sunday, followed up by Billy Amick and Dasan Hill in the second round on Day 1 of the draft.
Here is an updated tracker of the Twins' Day 2 selections...
Round 3, Pick 96 (C/OF) Khadim Diaw
6-foot-1, 215-pounds - Loyala Marymount
Diaw was the Twins' first selection on Day 2, and is the first player of Senegalese decent to be taken in the MLB Draft. The right-handed outfielder slashed .348/.426/.559 in three seasons at Loyola Marymount.
MLB's scouting report says Diaw "has the chance to be a solid offensive performer."
"He rarely swings and misses with an aggressive, early-count approach,"Diaw's scouting report continues. "It’s more of a hit-over-power approach, but he has the chance to hit a lot of doubles with a swing geared to drive the ball to right-center field in the future. He can run into some home runs, especially to his pull side, and some scouts think there’s more raw pop to tap into.
Diaw has played both outfield and catcher, though primarily spending time in the outfield.
"Diaw is athletic and runs well, showing some defensive versatility that intrigues evaluators," continued Diaw's scouting report. "He’s seen time in all three outfield positions, and while he’s best suited for a corner, he’s capable in center."
Round 4, Pick 126 (OF) Jaime Ferrer
6-foot-1, 218-pounds - Florida State
Ferrer played all three outfield spots in three seasons at Florida State. He hit 38 home runs in for the Seminoles, including 22 dingers in 2024 while slashing .317/.418/.665.
Round 5, Pick 159 (OF) Caden Kendle
5-foot-11, 200-pounds - Cal-Irvine
Kendle starred at UC-Irvine for the past four seasons where he slashed .342/.447/.536. The 20-year-old hit 20 home runs in that span while driving in 135 runs.
Round 6, Pick 188 (1B/C) Derek Bender
6-foot-1, 235-pounds - Coastal Carolina
Bender was Minnesota's sixth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina. Bender played both first base and catcher, though primarily appearing as the Chanticleers' first baseman over the past three seasons. He hit double-digit home runs each of the past two seasons while driving in 153 runs over his college career with a .326 batting average.
MLB's scouting report says Bender's swing is "designed to crank home runs to his pull side, though some scouts wonder how much power he'll produce against better pitching."
"He generates his pop more with strength than bat speed and frequently chases pitches out of the strike zone. He does make a lot of hard contact and showed improved plate discipline while on the Cape and again this spring," continued the scouting report.
Bender raised his walks from 16 in 2023 to 35 in 2024.
"Despite his shocking summer success as a basestealer, Bender is a below-average runner and not particularly athletic," Bender's scouting report continued. "He barely sees time behind the plate because teammate Caden Bodine is a superior catcher, and it may be a stretch for Bender to hack it in pro ball as a below-average receiver with an average arm. He plays a serviceable first base."
Minnesota's remaining Day 2 pick:
- Round 7, Pick 218
- Round 8, Pick 248
- Round 9, Pick 278
- Round 10, Pick 208