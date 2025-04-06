Minnesota Twins injury updates on infielders Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee
The Twins opened the 2025 MLB season without infielders Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Brooks Lee (back) due to injuries suffered in spring training. With the regular season now in its second week, one of the two is much closer to returning than the other. Let's go over some updates...
"No change" in status for Lewis
Lewis seems to still be a ways away from being back in Minnesota's lineup. A couple days ago, we covered one Twins insider saying he doesn't envision Lewis returning "anytime soon."
According to Twins president Derek Falvey (via The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman) on Sunday, Lewis has been doing some hitting and running lately, but there's "no change in his status," and he "just needs to continue to progress."
It's now been exactly three weeks since Lewis suffered what the Twins have called a "moderate" left hamstring strain while running out a ground ball. If the estimated timeline for such an injury is 6-8 weeks, the best case scenario for Lewis might be a late-April return — and it seems entirely possible he won't be back until some time in May.
The Twins will undoubtedly want to be cautious and make sure Lewis is at 100 percent before coming back, given his lengthy injury history. Whenever he does return, he should provide a boost to a Minnesota lineup that has gotten off to a slow start.
Lee beginning rehab assignment
The Twins could get Lee back in the mix fairly soon; he's beginning a rehab assignment with Low-A Fort Myers on Sunday. He's batting second, starting at shortstop, and is expected to play seven innings for the Mighty Mussels.
Lee has been dealing with lower-back issues that he has said he's probably going to have to monitor for the rest of his career. While certainly concerning, the hope is it's not something that prevents him from having a long, successful career.
The Twins' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft, Lee was one of Minnesota's top prospects coming into last season. He struggled in his first taste of the big leagues, recording a .585 OPS in 185 plate appearances as a rookie, but the 24-year-old switch hitter has produced at the plate at every other level. His contact skills should translate to the majors, provided he can stay healthy.
Mickey Gasper, Edouard Julien, and Jose Miranda are three potential candidates to be sent down to create a roster spot for Lee once he's ready to return. Gasper, who has just nine plate appearances through the season's first eight games, would seem to be the most logical option.