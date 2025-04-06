Inside The Twins

Minnesota Twins injury updates on infielders Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee

Lewis is still a ways away from returning to the Twins. Lee, who is beginning a rehab assignment on Sunday, is much closer.

Will Ragatz

Sep 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) watches the pitch in the third inning agains the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field.
Sep 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) watches the pitch in the third inning agains the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Twins opened the 2025 MLB season without infielders Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Brooks Lee (back) due to injuries suffered in spring training. With the regular season now in its second week, one of the two is much closer to returning than the other. Let's go over some updates...

"No change" in status for Lewis

Lewis seems to still be a ways away from being back in Minnesota's lineup. A couple days ago, we covered one Twins insider saying he doesn't envision Lewis returning "anytime soon."

According to Twins president Derek Falvey (via The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman) on Sunday, Lewis has been doing some hitting and running lately, but there's "no change in his status," and he "just needs to continue to progress."

It's now been exactly three weeks since Lewis suffered what the Twins have called a "moderate" left hamstring strain while running out a ground ball. If the estimated timeline for such an injury is 6-8 weeks, the best case scenario for Lewis might be a late-April return — and it seems entirely possible he won't be back until some time in May.

The Twins will undoubtedly want to be cautious and make sure Lewis is at 100 percent before coming back, given his lengthy injury history. Whenever he does return, he should provide a boost to a Minnesota lineup that has gotten off to a slow start.

Lee beginning rehab assignment

The Twins could get Lee back in the mix fairly soon; he's beginning a rehab assignment with Low-A Fort Myers on Sunday. He's batting second, starting at shortstop, and is expected to play seven innings for the Mighty Mussels.

Lee has been dealing with lower-back issues that he has said he's probably going to have to monitor for the rest of his career. While certainly concerning, the hope is it's not something that prevents him from having a long, successful career.

The Twins' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft, Lee was one of Minnesota's top prospects coming into last season. He struggled in his first taste of the big leagues, recording a .585 OPS in 185 plate appearances as a rookie, but the 24-year-old switch hitter has produced at the plate at every other level. His contact skills should translate to the majors, provided he can stay healthy.

Mickey Gasper, Edouard Julien, and Jose Miranda are three potential candidates to be sent down to create a roster spot for Lee once he's ready to return. Gasper, who has just nine plate appearances through the season's first eight games, would seem to be the most logical option.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Twins News