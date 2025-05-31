Inside The Twins

Minnesota Twins made MLB history in epic comeback win over Mariners

No team in modern baseball history has ever done exactly what the Twins did late on Friday night in Seattle.

Will Ragatz

May 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50) celebrates with first baseman Ty France (13) after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park.
May 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50) celebrates with first baseman Ty France (13) after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, the Twins trailed 6-3 and had a runner at first base. Star Mariners closer Andres Muñoz, who had a 0.00 ERA through 23.2 innings coming into the game, just needed one final out to secure a series-opening win for the home team.

Instead, Willi Castro homered in his second straight at-bat to pull Minnesota within a run. Byron Buxton then singled, stole second, and scored on Trevor Larnach's game-tying RBI knock. Just like that, the game was tied. After Jhoan Duran locked things down in the bottom of the ninth, it went to a tenth inning.

That's where the Twins completely flipped the game on its head. With an automatic runner on second, Carlos Correa drilled the first pitch of the inning for a two-run homer to give the Twins their first lead of the night. After a hit and two walks loaded the bases, Rocco Baldelli's team piled on, scoring four more runs on hits from Buxton and Larnach.

The final score was 12-6. That's where the history comes in: It's the first time a team has ever trailed by three or more runs with two outs in the ninth and wound up winning by at least six runs.

It truly was an epic, unprecedented win for the Twins, who improved to 31-25 on the season. They trailed 4-0 just five batters into the bottom of the first inning after Zebby Matthews allowed two singles and two home runs. But Matthews settled in and threw six scoreless, two-hit frames after his rough start, keeping the Twins in the game. They chipped away with two runs in the fourth and a run in the seventh. It looked bleak when Cal Raleigh's second homer of the night made it a 6-3 game in the eighth, but that's when the Twins ripped off an incredible nine unanswered runs in the ninth and tenth innings.

Twins play-by-play announcer Cory Provus called it the best win of the season, and it's hard to argue with that. To be down three runs with just one out left against a closer who hadn't allowed a run all year, then end up winning by six — that one will be hard to top over the remaining four months of the regular season.

WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

