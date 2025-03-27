Minnesota Twins reveal Opening Day lineup to kick off 2025 season
It's Opening Day, Twins fans. Baseball is back. Optimism abounds (for some). And the Twins' first starting lineup of the season has been revealed.
Here's how they're lining up against Cardinals right-hander Sonny Gray this afternoon:
Like he did all throughout spring training, Matt Wallner is hitting in the leadoff spot. It looks like he's going to have every opportunity to hold onto that role throughout the year, at least against right-handed pitching. Wallner tied for the league lead with six home runs this spring, and the Twins believe he'll be able to get on base enough to thrive as a Kyle Schwarber-like presence atop the lineup. This will be his first leadoff appearance in an MLB game.
Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton are in the two prime spots behind Wallner. As long as they're healthy, they should be the Twins' 2-3 hitters. Buxton finished the spring with long home runs in consecutive appearances.
Trevor Larnach is the cleanup hitter. The Twins are hoping for a big year out of him. Notably, he's filling the DH role today. Joining Correa in the infield are Ty France, Willi Castro, and Jose Miranda. France was Minnesota's most productive hitter this spring, which he'll look to carry over to the real games. Miranda will be the Twins' primary third baseman while Royce Lewis is on the IL.
And lastly, Harrison Bader cracks the lineup (against a righty!) in the 9 hole. It'll be his first MLB appearance in left field (or either corner spot) since his second season with the Cardinals in 2018. He's exclusively played in center since then, but the Twins happen to have one of the best defensive center fielders in the sport. They think Bader's glove will be helpful in a corner spot.
Available to Rocco Baldelli off the bench are Edouard Julien, Mickey Gasper, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., and Christian Vazquez.
Pablo Lopez and Gray are set to battle on the mound in this one, with first pitch scheduled for 3:15 p.m. central time in St. Louis. Happy Opening Day, folks!