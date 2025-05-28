Inside The Twins

Twins sale gaining steam? Potential buyers reportedly touring Target Field

The Pohlad family, which has owned the Twins since 1984, is attempting to sell the franchise for "at least" $1.5 billion.

Joe Nelson

Jun 14, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad looks on before a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-Imagn Images
What are the biggest takeaways from Tuesday's report that says the progress is being made and there are potential offers looming in the Pohlad family's pursuit of selling the Minnesota Twins?

According to Phil Miller of the Minnesota Star Tribune, potential buyers have toured Target Field in recent weeks and "several parties have shown interest in making an offer." Furthermore, a source who spoke to Miller is quoted as saying the "sale i sa lot closer to the end than to the beginning."

The story also indicates that there hasn't been a formal offer submitted, while the Pohlad family is seeking "at least" $1.5 billion for the franchise they've owned since 1984.

The Pioneer Press' Charley Walters claimed in his latest column that the prospects of a sale are "dismal," and that the Pohlads have allegedly lowered the asking price from $1.7 billion to $1.5 billion.

The Athletic reported in March that the Twins have $425 million debts, which was allegedly sticking point that potential buyers didn't want to pay for. At the time, The Athletic reported at the time that a $1.5 billion valuation was a non-starter.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in early April that the Pohlads' original deadline for bids of April 1 was extended 45 days into mid-May. Based on the latest intel that no formal bids have been submitted, it seems clear that it wasn't a hard deadline afte rall.

There's also another nugget of information indicating that the interested parties aren't local, as Miller quoted an anonymous source who said possible buyers "don’t take a couple days out of their schedule to fly somewhere and meet with executives if they aren’t serious about their interest."

