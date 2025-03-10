Monday’s lineup: A sneak peek at the Twins’ Opening Day plan?
- Twins play the Phillies in an exhibition just 17 days before the season opener.
- Is Brooks Lee going to start the season on the bench?
- Is Matt Wallner guaranteed to start the season as the leadoff hitter?
Is the lineup the Minnesota Twins are rolling with for Monday's spring training game against the Phillies a preview of what fans will see on Opening Day?
It definitely looks like it could be. Not only is Pablo Lopez the starting pitcher, but all of the big names are in the lineup. We can't know for sure, but it certainly seems like the lineup the Twins will use March 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Matt Wallner, RF
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Byron Buxton, CF
- Trevor Larnach, DH
- Royce Lewis, 3B
- Willi Castro, 2B
- Ty France, 1B
- Christian Vazquez, C
- Harrison Bader, LF
The Twins have been giving Wallner leadoff at-bats all spring, so it makes sense that he's being groomed for the same role in the regular season.
Bader in left field and Larnach as the designated hitter gives the Twins the best defensive outfield possible. Buxton is in center field and Wallner starts in right field.
Castro starting at second base is fine considering he was an All-Star last season, but it would mean Brooks Lee starts the season on the bench. Lee is having a better spring than Castro, hitting .308 with two homers and 14 total bases in 26 at-bats, compared to Castro hitting .190 with only four hits in 21 at-bats.
The only other question is if the Twins go with Vazquez over Ryan Jeffers at catcher.