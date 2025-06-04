More 'status quo' expected for Twins ahead of this year's trade deadline
For the second year in a row, the Twins used a big winning streak to shake off a slow start and get back into the playoff mix. With an excellent pitching staff and some star power in the lineup, this looks like a Minnesota team that at least has a chance to make a run if it gets to the postseason. On paper, they should be "buyers" ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
Except that's not how the Twins tend to operate. They were in a similar position last year and made no meaningful additions before the deadline, only acquiring reliever Trevor Richards in a low-cost move that had disastrous results. That 2024 team wound up collapsing in late August and September to miss the playoffs.
More of the same is expected from Minnesota at this year's deadline. ESPN insider Jeff Passan recently did an early trade deadline look at all 30 teams, and he placed the Twins in the "holders" section, noting that their objective is just to stay healthy.
"This is a team that, when healthy, has more than enough pitching and is perhaps a bat or two shy from giving Detroit a run for its money in the AL Central. But that's not the Twins' deadline style. Risk aversion is their modus operandi. Status quo is their state of play. Even if they're squarely in the playoff mix, they are not the sort of team that historically adds impact-type players at the deadline. So they need Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa to remain on the field and Royce Lewis to find himself and Matt Wallner to evolve into a middle-of-the-lineup force. External help beyond small additions here and there just isn't the Twins' way."
Passan is right. The Twins simply have not been a team that makes major additions before the deadline. But maybe last year's collapse should serve as a wake-up call in that department.
At 33-27, the Twins are six games back of the MLB-leading Tigers in the AL Central. They're safe by just 1.5 games in an American League wild card race where nine teams currently have between 28 and 33 wins (ten if you include the current AL West leaders). A notable addition or two could potentially be the difference in making the playoffs or not. And if they get there and stay healthy, their pitching staff looks good enough to legitimately contend in the AL.
Where could the Twins theoreticallyry add? For one, they could use another infield bat. They've gotten dreadful production at third base, though they hope Lewis will eventually shake out of his slump. It's also been rough at second base (mostly Brooks Lee) and first base, where Ty France has shined with runners in scoring position but has been mediocre overall. Imagine a Twins lineup with someone like Ryan O'Hearn or Brandon Lowe providing power from the left side of the plate. And like every team, the Twins could always use another reliever, especially with Danny Coulombe injured and Jorge Alcala struggling.
There's a long way to go until July 31. Never say never, but the safe assumption is that it'll be another quiet deadline for Twins president Derek Falvey and GM Jeremy Zoll.