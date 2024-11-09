N.Y. columnist makes case for Mets, Yankees to trade for Carlos Correa
Would the Twins consider trading star shortstop Carlos Correa? Probably not.
Does Correa have a full no-trade clause? He certainly does.
Did the New York Mets balk at Correa's physical two years ago? Yes, in fact, they did.
None of that stopped New York Post columnist Joel Sherman from making his case as to why he thinks the Mets and New York Yankees should test the waters with the Twins in a potential trade for Correa, who might as well play third in New York.
Now Sherman doesn't think it's something the Yankees or Mets would pursue, but the column felt like the classic New York egotism that gets them thinking every big-name player should — and will — end up in the Big Apple.
But let's take a look at Sherman's case for Correa in New York.
Correa is part of an injury-prone trio with Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis that haven't played many games together. They're too vulnerable when one or several of them are off the field. That's not inaccurate, but Correa and Buxton were two of the only players who could hit for the Twins down the stretch of the season. Who's replacing Correa? Who knows?
Doesn't matter, despite the fact the Twins are just a year removed from a division title and winning a playoff series. A fluky late-season collapse has most thinking Minnesota should retool, add impact players and make a push to get back into the playoff mix next season. Of course, if you want Correa in New York, forget about all that. That's where the stars belong.
The next argument was that the Twins don't work financially, having slashed payroll by $30 million last season. Correa has a big-money contract, one that would be more suitable in New York. But the payroll reduction was so unpopular, the vitriol from fans may just have been what drove the Pohlads to put the team up for sale. Further cuts wouldn't be received well.
Correa likely isn't going anywhere, he has a no-trade clause, he's clearly in the Twins' plans as the biggest contract they've ever dished out and he's a star when on the field. But that won't stop New Yorkers from thinking he'll be in town soon.