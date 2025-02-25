New guys launch homers as Twins go deep three times against Yankees
Tuesday marked the Minnesota Twins' third exhibition game of spring training and it was a good one in terms of expected regular-season contributors slugging home runs.
On Monday, Royce Lewis launched the first homer of the spring for the Twins, and on Tuesday it was new guys Harrison Bader and Ty France, as well as Matt Wallner, going deep for Minnesota in a 5-4 win over the Yankees.
France got the party started with a solo homer in the second inning. Bader followed with his first homer as a Twin in the third inning, and Wallner went deep with his first home run of the spring in the fifth inning.
Baseball Savant generated an estimated distance of 319 feet on France's homer and 367 on Wallner's long ball. There is no data for Bader's homer, so we'll just assume it went 500 feet.
France is expected to be Minnesota's everyday starter at first base. Wallner should be a semi-regular starter in the outfield, though Bader is certainly competing for playing time after signing a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Twins.
The Twins won on DaShawn Keirsey Jr.'s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.