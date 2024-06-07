New York Post mocks Twins for 22 years of Yankees domination
Minnesota sports fans know as well as any fan base on the planet that the truth hurts. Heck, Randy Moss made that clear more than 20 years ago when he famously uttered the line, "The truth hurts, people don't like hearing the truth and that's why the truth hurts."
When it comes to the Twins playing the Yankees, the truth definitely hurts.
It hurts much more when the New York Post slings written arrows in Minnesota's direction after more than two decades of Yankees dominance. The Post pushed the painful truth in an article published Thursday after New York dumped the Twins for a fifth consecutive game this season on Wednesday night – and then did it again Thursday night – bringing the total score in the six-game season series sweep to 36-12.
The opening of the article will make Twins fans laugh and cry.
The Yankees’ stretch of dominance over the Minnesota Twins is old enough to legally drink alcohol.- New York Post
There is no evidence to suggest it won’t continue on for another three years — until the age of renting a car without a youth surcharge.
Or another 13 years — until the age of eligibility to run for president of the United States.
Maybe it still will be ongoing in 2064 and reach the age to collect Social Security.
For 22 years and counting, the Yankees have beat up on the Twins to the tune of a 106-42 regular-season record (plus 16-2 in the playoffs).
Alas, there is no argument for the Twins to defend themselves. The numbers are glaring and gross, led by the ultimate Twins killer, current Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx minority owner Alex Rodriguez, who hammered 23 homers against the Twins during the first half of the 22-year dunk session.
The Twins are the Yankees' personal punching bag and that's just the painful truth.