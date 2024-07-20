No flight issues for Twins as season's second half gets underway
After some concern that Twins players could be impacted by the global internet outage that grounded several major airlines on Friday, Twins on SI has learned that the team has had no issues getting its full roster back to Minneapolis. "Looks like we are all good," a Twins spokesperson said Saturday.
Friday's Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage wreaked havoc around the world. Delta, American Airlines, United, Sun Country, and other airlines were fully grounded for a while, causing thousands of flights to be canceled. Fortunately, the Twins managed to get all of their players and coaches back home after the All-Star break.
That means Minnesota will have its full roster available for Saturday night's game against the Brewers at Target Field (6:10 p.m. central). That won't include Royce Lewis, Jose Miranda, Kyle Farmer, or Austin Martin, who are all on the 10-day IL. Relievers Brock Stewart and Justin Topa are on the 60-day IL but are also progressing towards returning to the field.
It's not yet clear if Carlos Correa, who sat out the All-Star game due to plantar fasciitis, will be in the lineup for this weekend's two-game series against Milwaukee. If Correa can't play, the Twins' infield group would be down to Carlos Santana, Brooks Lee, Willi Castro, and Diego A. Castillo.
Twins great Joe Mauer will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. After two games against the Brewers, the Twins will host the Phillies for a three-game series beginning on Monday evening.