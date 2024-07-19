Inside The Twins

'We might have a few issues': Twins players may be stranded due to global outage

The global internet outage has shut down flights as the Twins prepare to return from the All-Star break.

Joe Nelson

May 20, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) in the dugout during a game against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) in the dugout during a game against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
The Minnesota Twins return to action from the All-Star break Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers but the roster may not look the same due to the potential of players being stranded in vacation spots.

The global internet outage on Friday has led to airlines grounding flights. At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Delta, Sun Country and Frontier have canceled or delayed countless flights and services, leading to apocalyptic lines and crowds in the terminals. The issue could delay the return of some players and coaches who took vacations during the All-Star break.

"Working through this now. Not exactly sure yet but it does sound like we might have a few issues," Dustin Morse, the Twins' senior vice president of communications, wrote in an email to Twins on SI when asked if players or coaches could be stranded.

Morse said he will provide updates as he learns new information.

Cyberstrike, the cybersecurity software used by thousands of industries, said the outage was caused by a faulty content update for Microsoft Windows 365 that saw servers around the globe shut down.

The Twins and Brewers are set to play at Target Field in Minneapolis at 6:10 p.m. CT Saturday.

