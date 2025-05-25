No late magic this time as Royals overcome Twins in 10 innings
The Minnesota Twins couldn't quite make it three in a row.
After back-to-back walk-off wins against the Kansas City Royals, the Twins had another opportunity for late heroics on Sunday, but Maikel Garcia's RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the Royals to a 2-1 victory at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Jhoan Duran quickly got the first two outs of the 10th, but Garcia was able to get through with a single, and Nick Loftin, the designated runner at second base, was able to get home and score, breaking up the 1-1 draw that extended to extras.
Of course, Minnesota was sure to add a little more late drama in the bottom. Harrison Bader grounded into a fielder's choice, but stole second, putting runners and second and third base with two outs. That set the stage for Brooks Lee, who hit a walk-off single on Saturday, though Lee grounded out to short to end the game, and the Royals avoided the sweep.
The Twins (29-23) got off to a quick start as Ryan Jeffers hit a leadoff double, and Ty France brought him home the next at-bat for an early 1-0 lead. But those would be the only two hits Minnesota would collect off Royals starter Kris Bubic, who then shut them out entirely, allowing just the two hits, the run and two walks while fanning nine across seven innings.
Overall, the Twins totaled just three hits, left four on base and went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.
Bubic's efforts on the mound paid off as the Royals (29-25) finally got to Bailey Ober in the seventh inning. Drew Waters hit a leadoff double and was brought home on Freddy Fermin's two-out RBI single that knotted the game at 1-1. That marked an end of the day for Ober, who allowed seven hits but just the one run while fanning three across 6 2/3 innings of work.
Louis Varland got the final out of the inning and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, getting help from France, to preserve the 1-1 tie.
Cole Sands followed with a shutout ninth inning, but Jeffers, France and Carlos Correa went down in order in the bottom.
Up next for the Twins is a stint away from Target Field as they begin a 10-game road trip Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. That'll be the first of a three-game series, and Monday's game is scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch.