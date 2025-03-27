Opening Day between Twins-Cardinals delayed due to rain
Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer for Thursday's opener.
If you were on the edge of your seat to watch the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day, you'll have to wait a little bit longer.
The Twins' opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, scheduled for a 3:15 p.m. CT first pitch, was delayed due to rain. First pitch is now to be determined.
With spring training finally in the rearview mirror, the Twins are set to begin the regular season, just a little later than expected. Matt Wallner is batting leadoff for Minnesota on Thursday, and Pablo Lopez is getting the Opening Day start.
Here's a look at the Twins' Opening Day lineup:
Twins' Opening Day lineup
- Matt Wallner, RF
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Byron Buxton, CF
- Trevor Larnach, DH
- Ryan Jeffers, C
- Ty France, 1B
- Willi Castro, 2B
- Jose Miranda, 3B
- Harrison Bader, LF
- Pablo Lopez, P
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
