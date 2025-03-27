Inside The Twins

Opening Day between Twins-Cardinals delayed due to rain

Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer for Thursday's opener.

Nolan O'Hara

A general view as fans attend a rally before Opening Day game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on March 27, 2025.
If you were on the edge of your seat to watch the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day, you'll have to wait a little bit longer.

The Twins' opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, scheduled for a 3:15 p.m. CT first pitch, was delayed due to rain. First pitch is now to be determined.

With spring training finally in the rearview mirror, the Twins are set to begin the regular season, just a little later than expected. Matt Wallner is batting leadoff for Minnesota on Thursday, and Pablo Lopez is getting the Opening Day start.

Here's a look at the Twins' Opening Day lineup:

Twins' Opening Day lineup

  • Matt Wallner, RF
  • Carlos Correa, SS
  • Byron Buxton, CF
  • Trevor Larnach, DH
  • Ryan Jeffers, C
  • Ty France, 1B
  • Willi Castro, 2B
  • Jose Miranda, 3B
  • Harrison Bader, LF
  • Pablo Lopez, P

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Nolan O'Hara
Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

