Paddack dazzles, Buxton stays red hot as Twins beat Giants for 6th straight win

Minnesota is now 19-20 with a chance to get back to .500 on Saturday night.

Joe Nelson

May 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) slides into third base for a triple as San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) awaits the throw in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Byron Buxton started the game with a triple off the highest part of the wall in right-center field and Chris Paddack took a perfect game into the sixth inning to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants Friday night at Target Field.

Paddack was perfect until giving up a single with two outs in the sixth inning. He allowed a solo homer to Matt Chapman in the seventh, and he wound up allowing just the one run on three hits with six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

Buxton scored on a Trevor Larnach single after his leadoff triple, and he later drove in Minnesota's third run of the night with a sharp single to left field.

Minnesota's other run came on an RBI single off the bat of Carlos Correa, who had two hits in the game.

The Twins have won six games in a row and are now 19-20 on the season. They'll try to get to .500 for the first time all season when they host the Giants at 6:10 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

Published
