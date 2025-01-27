Pressed during live interview, Joe Mauer admits interest in buying Twins stake
"Hi, everyone."
That's how Joe Mauer began his interview on stage with WCCO radio at the annual TwinsFest event at Target Field this past weekend.
It was classic Mauer: polite, reserved, humble and very complimentary of everyone around him. But he broke character when he broke some news during the 14-minute interview.
"I'm going to dip my toe in the water a little bit this year, this spring training," said Mauer, explaining that he'll help coach the Twins in a limited capacity at spring training next month.
"I'm excited," he continued. "[The Twins] asked me to come down for a couple days and I'm looking forward to it. I don't know exactly what I'll be doing, but I'm excited to come down and be around the guys."
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Twins content
The other bit of breaking news came when Dan Gladden stopped show host Jason DeRusha from going to commercial break before asking Mauer about a recent report that identified him as a former player interested in becoming a limited partner with whoever the Pohlads sell the Twins to.
"Well that's news to me," Mauer claimed.
Is that something he would think about?
"Well, yeah," Mauer answered. "I think I always have an interest in the Twins and how they're doing. I would love an opportunity, but that's news to me."
DeRusha then pressed him: "Come on, have you been approached?"
"I've been approached by a lot of different groups that think they might have a bid, but nothing... I think we're way too early with that," Mauer confirmed. "We'll see how it unfolds, but yes, if the opportunity arises I definitely have interest there. I definitely have interest in what this team is doing, what this organization is doing moving into the future. Hopefully we can continue to get better and have a great 2025."
More: Report: Ishbias want Minneapolis sports figures involved in Twins ownership group
More: Report: Twins asking interested buyers for initial offers; serious talks to follow