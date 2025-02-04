Projecting the Twins' 2025 bullpen after adding Danny Coulombe
The Twins' first real addition of the 2024-25 MLB offseason, left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe, adds to what was already a strength of their roster. Health pending, Minnesota might have one of the best and deepest bullpens in baseball this season.
The spring training competition for the typical eight bullpen spots was already going to be stiff, and bringing in Coulombe means there's one fewer open spot that a bunch of players will be vying for. Let's break down the tiers of Twins relievers and make an eight-man projection for Opening Day.
Locks
- Griffin Jax
- Jhoan Duran
- Cole Sands
- Danny Coulombe
These four are sure things (assuming they're healthy, obviously). Jax and Duran make up one of the better 1-2 punches in the league on the back end. Even if Jax regresses slightly from his incredible 2024 season, there's a good chance Duran bounces back and cancels that out. Sands also belongs in this tier after the season he just had. And Coulombe, whose deal is rumored to be for $2.5 million, is the only reliable lefty on the roster. He has a 2.42 ERA since 2022 and found great success with the Orioles after altering his arm angle and pitch mix.
Probably in if healthy
- Brock Stewart
- Justin Topa
These were supposed to be two big pieces in last season's Twins 'pen, but neither could stay healthy. Stewart had a brilliant first month, but shoulder problems forced him to the IL. He briefly tried to come back in July, struggled mightily over three outings, and was shut down for the season to undergo surgery on the shoulder. Topa, acquired from the Mariners in the Jorge Polanco trade, didn't make his Twins debut until late September due to a knee injury.
If these two can stay on the field, they could join the four names above in the high-leverage mix for Rocco Baldelli. In 40 innings pitched between 2023 and the end of last April, Stewart allowed two earned runs and struck out 56 batters. That's a 0.45 ERA. Topa was huge for Seattle in 2023, posting a 2.61 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 69 innings. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be a shock to see either of these guys open the year on the IL.
In the mix
- Jorge Alcala
- Louie Varland
- Michael Tonkin
In a lot of years, these guys would feel like they're pretty comfortably in the picture. Not this year. Alcala had a 3.24 ERA and 58 Ks in 58.1 innings last season, which led the Twins to pick up his $1.5 million club option. Varland's 22 career starts for Minnesota haven't gone great, but the St. Paul native has shown flashes of brilliance out of the bullpen. If he fully converts to being a reliever, he could be a multi-inning weapon. If he remains a starter, he's probably opening the year in Triple-A. Tonkin is on a one-year, $1 million deal after pitching well for both the Yankees and Twins last season.
Uphill battle, but there's a chance
- Ronny Henriquez
- Eiberson Castellano
- Kody Funderburk
- Brent Headrick
- Matt Canterino
- Anthony Misiewicz
- Huascar Ynoa
- Scott Blewett
Henriquez is out of options, so he'll be exposed to waivers if he doesn't make the roster. He's got a 2.90 ERA in 31 mostly low-leverage innings in his Twins career. Castellano is an interesting one; he's a starting pitching prospect who was claimed from the Phillies in the Rule 5 Draft and could convert to the bullpen as a way of keeping him in Minnesota this year (Rule 5 picks have to remain on the roster all year or be offered back to their original organization). He's also never pitched above Double-A yet.
Funderburk and Headrick are a couple lefties hoping to turn things around after struggling at the MLB level. Canterino is a former intriguing starter prospect who hasn't pitched since 2022 due to injuries but remains on the 40-man roster. Misiewicz, Ynoa, and Blewett are all on minor-league deals but have experience in the big leagues and could enter the mix if they shine in spring training. Blewett pitched fairly well for the Twins late last season.
Maybe in 2026 or beyond
- Connor Prielipp
- Marco Raya
These are two of the Twins' consensus top ten prospects, and both could wind up converting from starter to reliever due to durability concerns and electric raw stuff. It just probably won't happen at the MLB level this year, though the left-handed Prielipp might have an outside shot.
Our projection
- Griffin Jax
- Jhoan Duran
- Cole Sands
- Danny Coulombe
- Brock Stewart
- Justin Topa
- Jorge Alcala
- Louie Varland
This would mean waiving Henriquez and Tonkin and offering Castellano back to the Phillies, but it's hard to see how those players make the cut if the Twins are taking their eight best arms. This assumes health for Stewart and Topa and a full-time bullpen conversion for Varland, which aren't sure things, but it's easy to get excited about the list of names above. In theory, all eight can give you important innings. That's a bullpen that would be a real weapon for the Twins this year.