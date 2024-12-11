Twins add RHP from Phillies' system in first Rule 5 Draft pick since 2017
The Twins selected right-handed pitcher Eiberson Castellano from the Philadelphia Phillies' organization with the ninth pick in this year's Rule 5 Draft. It's the first Rule 5 selection they've made since adding Tyler Kinley in 2017. They did not lose any minor league players in the draft.
Castellano, 23, is 6'3" and a native of Venezuela. He appeared in 22 games this year between High-A and Double-A, starting 20 of them and posting a 3.99 ERA with 136 strikeouts and 29 walks across 103.2 innings. Castellano was named Philadelphia's minor league pitcher of the year. It was a nice bounce-back season after he had a 5.04 ERA in 50 innings at the Low-A level in 2023, but it clearly wasn't enough for the Phillies to add him to their 40-man roster and protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.
According to Baseball America, Castellano's fastball sits in the mid-90s and he has a "slurvy low-80s curveball" and "advanced feel for a changeup."
Because he was selected in the Rule 5 Draft, Castellano goes directly onto the Twins' 26-man roster. Here's how it works:
"Not every club will make a selection, but those that do pick a player must pay $100,000 to the club from which said player was selected. Rule 5 Draft picks are assigned directly to the drafting club's 26-man roster and must be placed on outright waivers in order to be removed from the 26-man roster in the subsequent season. Should the player clear waivers, he must be offered back to his previous team for $50,000 and can be outrighted to the Minors only if his original club does not wish to reacquire him.
Clubs may trade a player selected in the Rule 5 Draft, but the same restrictions apply to the player's new organization. However, a club may also work out a trade with the Rule 5 pick's original club to acquire his full rights, thereby allowing him to be optioned to the Minors under traditional circumstances."
Castellano only has 238 career minor league innings to his name, so more development is needed. But he'll have a chance to become part of the Twins' future, whether as a starter or in the bullpen.