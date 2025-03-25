Report: Pohlads asking for at least $1.7 billion in Twins sale amid team's hefty debt
The Pohlad family is looking to sell the Minnesota Twins for a higher price than previously expected — at least $1.7 billion — which is in part motivated by the franchise operating in significant debt, according to a recent report from The Athletic.
According to The Athletic, the Twins have more than $425 million in debts, which are among the highest figures of Major League Baseball teams. That's led to a slightly inflated price point — Forbes valued the team at $1.46 billion in 2024. In talks with interested buyers, the Twins have deemed a $1.5 billion valuation "a non-starter," per The Athletic. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether the Pohlads would be able to get $1.7 billion for the team as they restart the sales process following Justin Ishbia ending his pursuit of the franchise to instead increase his stake in the rival Chicago White Sox.
It appears as though the Twins have interested parties at least entertaining the $1.7 billion valuation, however, it does not seem as they're any closer to a sale, according to the report. The debt is only part of what's complicating a potential sale. Additionally, the franchise has been subject to multiple revenue struggles, from challenges with television partners to market size to dwindling attendance. According to The Athletic, there is also belief that executive chair Joe Pohlad would like to stay in control of the club, and him remaining with the team in some role wouldn't be an impossibility after a sale.
Because of the several challenges complicating a potential sale, it would seem nothing is imminent, unlike when Ishbia was pursuing a purchase that was expected to be completed by Opening Day. Now, the Pohlads are starting from scratch and they're not under pressure to sell the team, according to The Athletic. The expectation remains that they'll continue to pursue a sale, however, owners have pulled teams off the market before, which always remains a possibility for the Twins.