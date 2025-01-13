Report: Potential Twins buyers own small stake in White Sox
Billionaire brothers Mat and Justin Ishbia, who have indicated interest in purchasing the Minnesota Twins, purchased a small stake in the Chicago White Sox in 2021 that could complicate a potential sale, according to a report from Sportico.
Major League Baseball's ownership bylaws would force the Ishbias to sell their stake in the White Sox if they were successfully able to purchase the Twins. According to Sportico, the Ishbias own just a small stake in the White Sox, a "mid-single-digit percentage" and they have no role in team leadership or governance. Sportico previously reported in mid-December that Justin is planning to lead the bid for the Twins and had spent time in Minneapolis that month.
The Ishbias are the majority owners of the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, and they also have a stake in the MLS club Nashville SC. Mat is the primary governor of the Suns and Mercury while Justin is the alternate governor for both teams as well as for Nashville SC. The brothers have quickly been growing a widespread sports empire.
The Pohlad family announced its plans to sell the team in October after 40 years of ownership. There has not been an agreement on a potential sale, but The Athletic recently reported there has been "robust" interest in the franchise, which has a $1.46 billion valuation according to Forbes, and they expect to be able to sell the team by Opening Day.
If that is indeed the case and the Ishbias are the leading candidates to purchase the team, they'll need to ditch their stake in the White Sox quickly. The Twins open their season on March 27, just over two months away, at the St. Louis Cardinals.