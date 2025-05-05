Report: Twins expect Royce Lewis, Willi Castro back as soon as Tuesday
The Minnesota Twins have quietly won eight of their last 13 games to get back within five games of .500, and reinforcements appear to be on the way as soon as Tuesday's series opener at Target Field against the Baltimore Orioles.
"Royce Lewis and Willi Castro are expected to be activated from the injured list as early as Tuesday night’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles," writes Twins beat reporter Bobby Nightengale Jr. of the Star Tribune.
Minnesota hasn't made roster moves to confirm the report, but Lewis has played six rehab games at Triple-A St. Paul, though he hasn't played in games on consecutive days yet. MLB.com's Matthew Leach reported on April 28 that Lewis "will likely need to play back-to-back days in the field on his rehab assignment before he is activated."
The Saints are off Monday, so if Lewis is activated for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, he simply won't have had an opportunity to play games on consecutive days before rejoining the big league club.
In six games with the Saints, Lewis is slashing .174/.167/.217 with four hits in 23 at-bats.
Castro has been out since April 16 because of a strained oblique. Unlike Lewis, he hasn't been sent on a rehab assignment, so he could be coming in cold after nearly three weeks out of action. Prior to the injury, the 2024 All-Star was hitting .227 with one homer and six doubles in 18 games.