Report: Twins-Phillies set for MLB's return of 'Field of Dreams' game in Iowa
The Twins will face the Phillies next August in the MLB's return of its Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, according to a report from The Athletic on Sunday.
The MLB first played a game at the iconic Field of Dreams stadium in 2021 between the Yankees and White Sox. Next year's game between the Twins and Phillies will be the first game at the stadium since 2022 between the Cubs and Reds.
The stadium and game are popularized by the 1989 baseball film Field of Dreams. The stadium that hosted the first two iterations of the event was not the one used for the film. It has since been dismantled and sold, as the original field still operates as a tourist destination.
A permanent stadium has been constructed for the 2026 game, along with future iterations. The 2026 game will be considered a home contest for the Twins. The rest of the 2026 schedule is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.