Report: Twins pick up 2026 option on manager Rocco Baldelli
The Minnesota Twins have exercised manager Rocco Baldelli's option for the 2026 season, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
The timing of the report, which coincides with Hayes and other media speaking with the head of the Twins' baseball operations, Derek Falvey, comes when the Twins have lost 13 of the last 16 games and were en route to losing again Monday night to the Seattle Mariners.
Baldelli being on the hot seat during a roller coaster season that followed last season's second-half collapse might make sense under normal circumstances, but these aren't normal times in Minnesota. Instead, the Twins are in the process of being sold by the Pohlad Family and any moves with the current staff and roster would seem rash considering new owners could take over next season and decide to overhaul everything anyway.
Despite the struggles, Falvey told reporters that he's confident Baldelli and the Twins can right the ship — just like they did by winning 13 games in a row after beginning the season 13-20.
"I feel confident,” Falvey said, “like we had to at the beginning of this season when we went through a tough stretch, we had to dig deep, find ways to come together, and rebound out of it. And we did. It’s rare that you can point to an actual experience in your season when you’re less than halfway through it when you did rebound and get better. I believe this group can do that."
Baldelli, 43, is in his seventh season managing the Twins. They've made the playoffs three times in that span, but only once in the last four seasons.