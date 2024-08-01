Report: Twins players 'disheartened' by team's quiet trade deadline
The Twins had perhaps the quietest trade deadline of any team in baseball, with their lone move being the acquisition of reliever Trevor Richards from the Blue Jays. No one was expecting a big splash, but the total lack of action was a bit surprising from a 59-48 team that currently occupies a playoff spot in the American League.
It sounds like some Twins players weren't thrilled with the front office's dormancy. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, one unnamed player described some teammates as being "disheartened" by the lack of moves.
"We’ve got a really good team and we’ve done a pretty good job to this point," a player said. "But, when you look around and see other teams make — they weren’t even impact moves, just something that pumps a little life in the clubhouse. … It’s kind of deflating."
However, Hayes described most players as "indifferent" to the Twins' quiet deadline. That comes from a sense of belief in the pieces already in the clubhouse, as well as a realistic understanding of the Twins' self-imposed financial limitations and the exorbitant costs some teams paid to add talent in a seller's market this year.
"That just shows how much trust we’ve got in ourselves and how much trust they’ve got in us," Byron Buxton said.
The Twins wanted to add a starting pitcher, but teams reportedly asked for packages that included one of Minnesota's top prospects. That wasn't going to happen, especially for a rental starter. According to Hayes, the Twins had interest in the Tigers' Jack Flaherty, the White Sox's Erick Fedde, and the Reds' Frankie Montas. Two of those players being in the AL Central may have also complicated things.
"I don’t think we had high expectations that were going to be let down," one player said, via Hayes. "We also knew the state of the market and understood that most of the guys we wanted were in the division, too. I don’t think anybody was expecting a lot."
While the Twins' only addition was Richards, the division-leading Guardians acquired Lane Thomas and Alex Cobb. The Royals, who are tied with the Twins for second in the Central, traded for Michael Lorenzen, Lucas Erceg, and Paul DeJong. Minnesota is left to hope it can hold onto a playoff spot with what it currently has on the roster.