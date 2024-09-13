Report: Twins release prospect Derek Bender for alleged harmful in-game actions
Derek Bender's career with the Minnesota Twins appears to be over only a little more than a month after it started.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Twins are releasing Bender for allegedly tipping pitches to opposing batters in a game with the Class A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels last week. Per Passan, the nefarious actions happened in the second game of a Sept. 6 doubleheader between the MIghty Mussels and the Lakeland Flying Tigers when Bender, a catcher, "told multiple hitters" "the specific pitches being thrown."
"Bender had told teammates he wanted the season to be over, according to sources," Passan added.
Bender was Minnesota's sixth-round pick in the July MLB draft and he hit .200/.273/.333 in 19 games at Fort Myers. The Twins selected him after a standout college career at Coastal Carolina in which he slashed .326/.408/.571 with 32 homers and 153 RBIs in 144 games.
Payton Eeles, a second base prospect who plays for the Twins' Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints, played with Bender at Coastal Carolina and came to his defense in a post on X Thursday night.
"Derek Bender is one of my favorite teammates I’ve played with. He loved to win period. We wouldn’t have won as much as we did without him," Eeles wrote. "He made a mistake in life that many 21 year olds do and I understand the decision. But nothing can change what I saw firsthand. Love ya Bendy."
An official roster move has not been announced by the Twins.