Report: Twins trade Chris Paddack, Randy Dobnak to division rival Detroit
The first indication that the Twins are selling ahead of Thursday's MLB trade deadline has arrived with word Monday that Minnesota is dealing right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to the Detroit Tigers.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Twins are receiving prospect Enrique Jimenez. While Passan referred to Jimenez as a first baseman, his MLB Pipeline portfolio describes him as a 5-foot-9 catcher. He's 19 years old, can switch-hit, and is batting .250 with six homers and 32 RBI in 48 games with Detroits Rookie League team this season.
Paddack could be the first of numerous Twins traded before 5 p.m. CT Thursday. The right-hander owns a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts this season. He was in the third and final year of his contract with the Twins, meaning the Tigers are acquiring him as rental for the stretch run as they compete for AL Central title and the top record in the American League.
Paddack's spot in the rotation was coming up Tuesday, so it's unclear who will take his spot. Bailey Ober could be reinstated from the injured list this week. He made his second rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, July 25.
Dobnak, once a fan favorite in Minnesota, has a 7.67 ERA in 60 2/3 innings at Triple-A St. Paul this season. He pitched in one game for the Twins this season and allowed one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Other impending free agents the Twins could trade are utilityman Willi Castro, outfielder Harrison Bader, relief pitchers Danny Coulombe and Brock Stewart. There's also rumored interested around the league in starting pitcher Joe Ryan and late-inning relievers Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran — a trio of standouts who are under team control through the 2027 season.
