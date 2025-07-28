Inside The Twins

Report: Twins trade Chris Paddack, Randy Dobnak to division rival Detroit

In what appears to be the first move of a Twins selloff, two pitchers have been traded to the Tigers for a 19-year-old prospect.

Joe Nelson

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack (20) walks back to the dugout after pitching sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack (20) walks back to the dugout after pitching sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first indication that the Twins are selling ahead of Thursday's MLB trade deadline has arrived with word Monday that Minnesota is dealing right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to the Detroit Tigers.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Twins are receiving prospect Enrique Jimenez. While Passan referred to Jimenez as a first baseman, his MLB Pipeline portfolio describes him as a 5-foot-9 catcher. He's 19 years old, can switch-hit, and is batting .250 with six homers and 32 RBI in 48 games with Detroits Rookie League team this season.

Paddack could be the first of numerous Twins traded before 5 p.m. CT Thursday. The right-hander owns a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts this season. He was in the third and final year of his contract with the Twins, meaning the Tigers are acquiring him as rental for the stretch run as they compete for AL Central title and the top record in the American League.

Paddack's spot in the rotation was coming up Tuesday, so it's unclear who will take his spot. Bailey Ober could be reinstated from the injured list this week. He made his second rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, July 25.

Dobnak, once a fan favorite in Minnesota, has a 7.67 ERA in 60 2/3 innings at Triple-A St. Paul this season. He pitched in one game for the Twins this season and allowed one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Other impending free agents the Twins could trade are utilityman Willi Castro, outfielder Harrison Bader, relief pitchers Danny Coulombe and Brock Stewart. There's also rumored interested around the league in starting pitcher Joe Ryan and late-inning relievers Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran — a trio of standouts who are under team control through the 2027 season.

More to come...

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News