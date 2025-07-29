Report: Yankees, Mets eyeing Harrison Bader in possible Twins trade
After trading pitchers Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to the Tigers for a prospect on Monday, the next domino to fall in the apparent Twins' selloff could be outfielder and fan-favorite Harrison Bader.
Bader, 31, is drawing interest from the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. Bob Nightengale of USA Today mentioned over the weekend that the Dodgers were expressing interest in Bader, so the Yankees and Mets joining the fray is new information.
Over the weekend, a reputable report indicated the Yankees were also interested in Minnesota relievers Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Danny Coulombe. Bader and the trio of relievers mentioned above are among numerous Twins players who have been rumored as trade candidates.
- Jhoan Duran, RHP
- Griffin Jax, RHP
- Joe Ryan, RHP
- Brock Stewart, RHP
- Danny Coulombe, LHP
- Willi Castro, IF/OF
- Harrison Bader, OF
- Trevor Larnach, OF
- Matt Waller, OF
- Christian Vazquez, C
- Eddy Julien, IF
- Jose Miranda, IF
Bader is slashing .255/.336/.441 and a career-high 118 wRC+. He's been clutch for the Twins, too, hitting .276 with an .846 OPS with two outs and runners in scoring position — and he has a .924 OPS in "late and close" situations, according to Baseball Reference.
Bader is playing on a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Twins, so any team that acquires him will be doing so under the assumption that he'll opt for free agency after the season.