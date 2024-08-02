Royce Lewis doing 'everything and anything possible' to stay healthy
Royce Lewis has been a monster in the batter's box when healthy, but a quad strain on Opening Day and a groin strain more recently has limited him to just 30 of the Minnesota Twins' 107 games so far in 2024. Despite the injury pains that have prevented him from maximizing his immense potential, Lewis he's doing whatever it takes to remain available.
"Everything and anything possible," Lewis said in New York during an interview with MLB.com. "I’m spending as much money as I need off the field just to stay healthy, whether it’s getting additional massages from what we already have on the team. I go home and I get a secondary massage or whatever it may be. I’m doing chiropractic work. We are doing everything we possibly can."
Lewis suffered a serious quad strain on Opening Day. He homered in his first at-bat of the season and then doubled in his second at-bat, only to suffer the injury while running the bases. That injury kept him out of the lineup for two months.
After smashing nine homers in his first 15 games back, Lewis sustained a groin strain again while running the bases after hitting a double on July 2. That injury kept him out for 24 days and has him more focused on being situationally aware on the basepaths.
"I think the main thing right now is baserunning," Lewis told MLB.com when asked what area of his game he's trying to improve, "learning when to run really hard or to coast for a routine double or hey, I can beat out that ground ball. I’m learning my way about the baserunning side."
Lewis gave fans a bit of a scare earlier this week when he rolled his ankle on a swing against the Mets. He was checked on the field by the training staff and remained in the game, which is perhaps an omen for better luck in the health department going forward.