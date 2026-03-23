Only 2 Spots Up For Grabs as Twins' 26-Man Roster Nears Completion

With the season opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins have inched closer to finalizing the 26-man roster by optioning outfielder Alan Roden and utility players Ryan Kreidler and Eric Wagaman to Triple-A St. Paul.

Roden's demotion means James Outman is likely making the team as a backup outfielder. Roden was better in spring training than Outman, but Roden has minor league options and Outman does not. Kreidler and Wagaman being sent to St. Paul appears to signal that Tristan Gray will make the team as a backup shortstop.

Here are the 13 position players most likely to be on the roster for Opening Day:

Ryan Jeffers, C

Victor Caratini, C

Josh Bell, 1B

Luke Keaschall, 2B

Brooks Lee, SS

Royce Lewis, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Matt Wallner, RF

Trevor Larnach, LF

Kody Clemens, 1B/OF

Tristan Gray, IF

James Outman, OF

Austin Martin, OF

The five starting pitchers also appear to be set:

Joe Ryan, RHP

Bailey Ober, RHP

Taj Bradley, RHP

Mick Abel, RHP

Simeon Woods Richardson, RHP

The eight-man bullpen is still being decided, but manager Derek Shelton confirmed to MLB.com reporter Matthew Leach that left-hander Kody Funderburk has made the team.

"Fundy’s on the team," Shelton said. “From the jump, Fundy was on the team. I think what he did last year, the body of work, I told him that the first day of camp. ‘You’re going to be on the team.’"

The other lefties in the bullpen are Taylor Rogers and Anthony Banda, with right-handers Cole Sands, Justin Topa, and Eric Orze likely locked as members of the 26-man roster. That leaves two spots up for grabs between Matt Bowman, Zak Kent, Dan Altavilla, and Cody Laweryson.

Which of those four has earned it this spring? Here's how they compare statistically.

Bowman: 7 1/3 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Laweryson: 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Kent: 6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Altavilla: 5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Based on the numbers, Kent should make the team since he's been hard to hit this spring while posting solid strikeout numbers and only issuing one walk. Altavilla's numbers are the least impressive, meaning Bowman and Laweryson could be the favorites for the last spot (assuming Kent makes the team). Altavilla did flash some solid stuff for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Notably, Leach reports that Bowman is not among the favorites to make the team. He recently triggered an out clause in his contract, and the Twins have until Tuesday to either release him or let him know he's made the team.