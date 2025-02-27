Royce Lewis grabs attention with heartwarming autograph swap for kids
Want another reason to root for Royce Lewis?
The 25-year-old former No. 2 overall pick is catching positive attention this spring after starting a new tradition where he asked kids for their autographs in exchange for his signature.
“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing. I want to create memories for myself and, hopefully, for the kids, too,” Lewis told MLB.com. “I want to be different. They are always asking us for stuff. When I asked them, hopefully they will remember."
How could a kid possibly forget? It's an age-old tradition for kids to line the fences at ballparks and excitedly ask for autographs. Sometimes the superstars walk by, and the only autographs a kid gets is from players they don't know much about. Sometimes, those players develop into All-Stars, giving that once-unknown autograph even more meaning.
Lewis told MLB.com that once a hat is filled with child autographs, he'll grab a new cap and start over. Someday, the kids signing autographs for Lewis might be MLB superstars doing for kids what Lewis did for them.
It's an amazing idea borne from an act of kindness, and maybe it'll catch on and help Major League Baseball grow the game.