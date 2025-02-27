Inside The Twins

Royce Lewis grabs attention with heartwarming autograph swap for kids

Lewis is inspiring the next generation of baseball players with a unique act of kindness.

Joe Nelson

Infielder Royce Lewis signs merch for young fans during the Minnesota Twins' first full-squad workout of spring training at the Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.
Infielder Royce Lewis signs merch for young fans during the Minnesota Twins' first full-squad workout of spring training at the Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Want another reason to root for Royce Lewis?

The 25-year-old former No. 2 overall pick is catching positive attention this spring after starting a new tradition where he asked kids for their autographs in exchange for his signature.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing. I want to create memories for myself and, hopefully, for the kids, too,” Lewis told MLB.com. “I want to be different. They are always asking us for stuff. When I asked them, hopefully they will remember."

How could a kid possibly forget? It's an age-old tradition for kids to line the fences at ballparks and excitedly ask for autographs. Sometimes the superstars walk by, and the only autographs a kid gets is from players they don't know much about. Sometimes, those players develop into All-Stars, giving that once-unknown autograph even more meaning.

Lewis told MLB.com that once a hat is filled with child autographs, he'll grab a new cap and start over. Someday, the kids signing autographs for Lewis might be MLB superstars doing for kids what Lewis did for them.

It's an amazing idea borne from an act of kindness, and maybe it'll catch on and help Major League Baseball grow the game.

Twins news and rumors

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News