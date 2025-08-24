Inside The Twins

Royce Lewis homers again but Mick Abel is slammed by Sox in Twins debut

Abel made his Twins debut and he wound up giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks in only three innings.

Joe Nelson

Aug 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Mick Abel (20) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Colson Montgomery launched a grand slam off Mick Abel to fuel a six-run second inning for the White Sox as Minnesota went on to lose 7-3 Saturday night in Chicago.

Abel, a top pitching prospect acquired in the trade that sent star closer Jhoan Duran to the Phillies, made his Twins debut. He gave up two hits in the first inning but kept the Sox off the scoreboard, only to get blasted in the second inning.

Three of the first four batters singled to begin the second, but a pair of strikeouts had the Sox on the ropes with two runners on and two out. But Abel walked the next two batters and then gave up a 412-foot grand slam to Montgomery.

Abel faced only four batters in a scoreless third inning, but that signaled the end of his night.

Trailing 6-2, the Twins struggled with runners in scoring position and were kept off the board in the fifth and the sixth before Royce Lewis snuck a fly ball over the wall in left for his second homer in as many days and his eighth of the season.

But the Twins went hitless the rest of the night. The loss drops them to 59-70, good for the third-worst record in the American League.

Up next: Twins at White Sox, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. CT.

Joe Nelson
