Royce Lewis impresses in return to Twins lineup: Here's what stood out
Royce Lewis made his long-awaited return to the Twins lineup Tuesday night against the New York Yankees in New York, his first appearance since suffering a quad strain on Opening Day.
While the final outcome — a 5-1 loss to the Yankees — wasn’t what Lewis or the Twins were hoping for Tuesday night, that certainly didn’t make Lewis’ return any less impactful or exciting. In fact, Lewis provided plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Twins moving forward.
Here were four things that stood out from Lewis’ return to the lineup:
Lewis homers, of course
Could you expect any less than Lewis homering in his first game back in the lineup? As Twins play-by-play announcer Cory Provus put it: “Why are we not surprised?”
In his third at-bat of the day in the seventh inning, Lewis got all of a sinker from Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle and sent it 428 feet into left-center field. That homer gave the Twins a chance late as it cut their deficit to 3-1 with just one out in the inning.
It's just incredible that Lewis seems to always deliver right away no matter how long the layoff.
It's Royce Lewis once again doing Royce Lewis things.
Highlight-reel throw
During the fourth inning, Gleyber Torres hit a grounder towards Lewis at third base, and Lewis made a diving play to corral the ball. He quickly popped up, turned around and delivered a great throw to first baseman Jose Miranda that beat Torres to first base. Just another impressive play in his return.
While Torres was initially ruled safe, that call was overturned after reivew.
Lewis provided a quick reminder that he’s not only electric at the plate, but also in the field.
Drawing walks
Lewis is best known for his abilities as an eletric hitter — certainly one with a lot of power who hits a lot of homers but also one who routinely delivers in big moments.
But the best hitters in baseball know you can't always swing for the fences.
Lewis is one of those best hitters in baseball. In his first two at-bats of the day, Lewis drew a pair of walks in another encouraging sign that he's seeing the ball extremely well, even in his first game back. Lewis drew both of those walks against Yankees starter Luis Gil, who only issued three on the night.
Jeter tribute
Lewis said pregame he grew up idolizing Derek Jeter, and he planned a special tribute in honor for the Yankees great ahead of the game — mimicking Jeter’s routine at the plate ahead of his first at-bat.
“Kind of get in his stance, do his little routine with the arm up,” Lewis told reporters pregame, “and then do a little bat wiggle like him. And then go back to playing the game.”
Lewis did exactly that, raising his right arm before his first at-bat, which ultimately caused him to be charged with his only available timeout during the plate appearance. Either way, he drew the walk.