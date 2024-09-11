Sausage returns and so does Twins offense in victory over Angels
It turns out all the Twins needed was a little help from an old friend.
The team’s lucky summer sausage returned to the dugout and like clockwork, the Twins offense returned with it in a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis. It was a much-needed win for Minnesota that snaps the team’s four-game skid.
The hits started coming for the Twins (77-68) right away in the second inning when Trevor Larnach, Carlos Santana and Ryan Jeffers hit three straight singles, the last of which brought home Larnach for a 1-0 Twins lead. A couple at-bats later, the sausage made its first appearance after Kyle Farmer hit a 396-foot, three-run homer and pulled the lucky log out of a box in the dugout.
The good fortunes of the sausage didn’t end there. Matt Wallner hit a 444-foot leadoff homer in the third inning, and Jeffers hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning that gave the Twins a 6-0 lead.
While it appeared the Twins were well on their way to a blowout, the Angels (60-84) made Minnesota pay for an error from Edouard Julien in the fifth inning. After Julien missed a play on a ground ball with two outs, left fielder Taylor Ward hit an RBI single the next at-bat, which shortstop Zach Neto followed with a 418-foot, three-run homer that cut the Angels’ deficit down to two runs.
No matter. Not when the lucky summer sausage is in the dugout. Larnach drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth, and Santana hit a 404-foot homer the next at-bat to push the lead back to four.
The Twins added another pair of runs when Wallner hit a two-run double in the sixth inning.
In all, the Twins collected 10 hits, including the first career hit, a single, for DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
Pablo Lopez delivered another strong start for the Twins, giving up eight hits and four runs — none earned — while fanning 10 across seven innings. Lopez did a nice job getting out of a couple jams: He got Brandon Drury to ground into a 1-4-3 double play in the first inning with two runners on and one out, and he struck out the side in the seventh after Michael Stefanic and Bryce Teodosio hit back-to-back infield singles. Lopez improved to 15-8 on the season with the victory.
Louie Varland pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning but gave up an RBI single to Jordyn Adams in the ninth. But that wasn't nearly enough for the Angels to overcome the six-run deficit as Varland closed it out.
The Twins and Angels meet for the finale of their three-game series at 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.