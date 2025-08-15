'Sell the team' chant drowns out Minnesota Twins postgame show
Give former Twins catcher and current analyst credit for finding his composure amid a loud "sell the team" chant echoing in the concourse behind him at Target Field after the Minnesota Twins lost 4-3 in 11 innings to the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.
During the FanDuel Sports Network North postgame show, a group of fans loudly chanted "sell the team" as Laudner attempted to talk about Detroit starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.
Thursday marked the first game for the Twins at their home ballpark in Minneapolis since returning from a series against the New York Yankees. That series in the Bronx culminated Wednesday with the longtime team owners, the Pohlad family, making a shocking announcement that they are no longer selling the team.
The big reveal ended a 10-month process that begin last October when the Pohlads, who have owned the Twins since 1984, announced that they were seeking to get out of baseball and sell the franchise for a reported asking price of $1.7 billion.
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Twins On SI newsletter
Instead, the Pohlads had a late change of heart, deciding instead to allow two groups to invest in the Twins as limited partners, thus keeping majority control in the hands of the Pohlads.
Since Wednesday's stunning change of direction, the Twins' approach when dealing with fans has been interesting. An anonymous sales rep emailed SKOR North's Declan Goff about membership opportunities, and the rep began the email with "Now might not be the best time to connect."
Also interesting that when canceling season tickets online, one of the options in the "reasons" for canceling section is "ownership."