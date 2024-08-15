Showcase featuring top prospects included in Twins' 2025 spring training schedule
The Twins will have 32 spring training games in 2025, beginning with a Feb. 22 Grapefruit League opener against the Atlanta Braves at Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla.
The Twins and Major League Baseball revealed their spring training schedule on Thursday, and the Twins will have 17 home games and 15 road games as they kick off their 35th spring training campaign at Lee Health Sports Complex. The spring training slate begins with the Feb. 22 home opener and concludes with a game against the Colorado Rockies in Fort Myers on March 25.
Other highlights of the spring training schedule include three games against the Boston Red Sox, which will be part of the annual “Chairman’s Cup” series at Fort Myers on March 8, 16 and 20, and the Twins will also participate in the Spring Breakout series, which will feature top prospects in the team’s system, currently ranked No. 2 in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
The Twins' top minor leaguers will take on best prospects from the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., March 15.
After the spring training slate concludes, the Twins will get ready to travel to St. Louis for their Opening Day matchup against the Cardinals on March 27.