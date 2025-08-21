Slumping Royce Lewis slams helmet in Twins' dugout as frustration mounts
Frustration is starting to get to Royce Lewis and the Twins.
After coming a few feet shy of a home run during the sixth inning of Thursday's blowout loss against the Athletics, Lewis let out some of his emotions by slamming his helmet on the home bench three times.
It was a rare show of irritation from Lewis, who typically has a smile on his face at all times. This has been a difficult season — and really, a difficult last calendar year — for a player who got off to such an electrifying (albeit injury-riddled) start to his career.
Lewis slamming his helmet in the dugout likely had plenty to do with what had happened earlier in the day, during a recent slump, and over the course of the entire season. Prior to nearly missing the homer, he had a non-competitive strikeout in the second inning and then popped out in foul territory with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth. In both at-bats, he fouled off mistake pitches directly over the heart of the plate.
Lewis did hit an RBI double in the ninth inning, which had to feel a bit cathartic even in another loss. But he still has plenty of work to do to break out of his current slide.
In late July, Lewis had found a groove and gotten hot, including a stretch where he hit three home runs in a four-game span. But it hardly lasted. Since August 5, he's gone 6 for 47 (.128) with three doubles and a homer. For the season, Lewis is slashing .225/.287/.361 (.648 OPS) with six home runs.
He's hardly the only Twins hitter slumping right now. After falling 8-3 to the A's on Thursday, the reeling Twins have lost nine of their last 12 games, averaging exactly three runs in those contests. Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner, and Kody Clemens have been ice cold at the plate as well.
But the Lewis situation is more notable for multiple reasons. Unlike Clemens, he's a former No. 1 overall pick who is supposed to be a key part of Minnesota's future. Unlike Buxton and Wallner, he's struggled basically all year when he's been on the field (he's also missed significant time with two separate hamstring injuries).
And by the eye test, Lewis simply looks lost at the plate right now. He's chasing pitches out of the zone and missing pitches he used to crush. His swing looks long and he doesn't seem to go up to the plate with much of a plan.
Hopefully letting out some frustration and then doubling in the ninth inning can help get Lewis back on track.
The Twins were swept by the A's. At 58-69, they're now tied with the Braves for the fifth-worst record in Major League Baseball.