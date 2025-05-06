St. Paul Saints could be up for rebrand from Last Week Tonight's John Oliver
The St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, could potentially be in the mix for a makeover courtesy of popular comedian John Oliver, the host of "Last Week Tonight."
The latest episode of Oliver's show (which can be streamed on Max) ended with a segment on minor league baseball, and specifically, the wacky tactics MiLB teams use to draw attention to themselves and generate revenue, from wild team names to theme nights and alternate jerseys.
After going over several fun and absurd examples from the world of minor league baseball, Oliver called out a few teams who "aren't really pulling their weight." He highlighted four teams with "boring" names, including the Saints.
"Others are just first-thought choices like the Buffalo Bisons and the St. Paul Saints," Oliver said. "Which is pretty disappointing, because in not embracing the glorious eccentricity of the magnificent league they belong to, they're kinda leaving money on the table."
And then he stepped up with an offer.
"That is where we come in," Oliver said. "Because I have a very special offer. We are willing to use all of our resources and stupidity to give one minor league baseball team a total rebrand. We will give you a new team name, a new mascot, we'll even throw you a theme night. It will be personalized and it will be bespoke.
"I promise, we will put just as much time, energy, and research into this as we do into exposing the dark underbelly of America's criminal justice system. Arguably, more. And we will do this in the spirit of your team, city, and the league to which you belong. You just need to agree to some very simple terms, the main one being you can't ask us any questions (or) give us any notes, and you have to do what we come up with."
The Saints, who caught word of their mention in the show, said on social media that they've reached out to Oliver and his team with a pitch on why they should be selected for this rebrand.
Now all we can do is wait to see if the Saints get chosen.
Although their team name isn't the most exciting, the Saints have long been known for participating in the wacky ways of minor league baseball. That was especially true when they were an independent team from their founding in 1993 until 2020, but they've carried over some of their fun traditions and quirks even since becoming the Twins' AAA affiliate in 2021.