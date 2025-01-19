St. Paul Saints respond to TikTok news with hilarious fake promo
At first glance, it seemed like a once in a lifetime opportunity.
The St. Paul Saints posted an almost too good to be true promo on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday in honor of their fifth season as the Minnesota Twins' Triple-A affiliate. They said one lucky fan will win $1 million and details for the promotion and how to enter could be found on their TikTok page. That sure sounded like a pretty good deal, until realizing the post coincided with TikTok going dark in the U.S. ahead of an impending ban of the platform that was set to take place Sunday.
TikTok went dark in the U.S. on Saturday after a Supreme Court ruling declined to block a bill that would ban the platform that was set to take effect on Sunday. The Saints' post came shortly after news broke that TikTok was no longer available.
The Saints are set to begin their fifth season as the Twins' Triple-A affiliate after nearly three decades as an independent team. The franchise gained a reputation during its time as an independent team for utilizing comical and wacky promos (Bill Murray was a co-owner of the team). Some of those promos have included things like staging the world's largest food fight and game of Twister as well as many different comical, topical and sometimes inappropriate bobblehead giveaways.
While the promos have somewhat tempered since joining the Twins organization, that comical and wacky spirit remains a core part of the team. Their silly social media prank Saturday night is pretty par for the course for the St. Paul ballclub.