Still dominating in Triple-A, Zebby Matthews is knocking at Twins' door

Zebby Matthews dazzled in the @StPaulSaints win yesterday 🌟



5 IP / 4 H / 1 R / 1 BB / 7 K



His two FASTEST pitches of the night were also his two LAST pitches of the night (99.5 mph and 98.9 mph) 🤯⛽️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/qOjvbn331O