Still dominating in Triple-A, Zebby Matthews is knocking at Twins' door
Zebby Matthews might be too good for Triple-A baseball.
Matthews had another dominant start for the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night, his third of the season. With his pristine results and eye-popping fastball velocity, he's making a very strong case to be called up to Minnesota's starting rotation soon.
Facing the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday, Matthews allowed one run on four hits and one walk over five sharp innings. He struck out seven batters while generating ten swings and misses on 71 pitches. Notably, his four-seam fastball velo remained elevated for a third consecutive start. Matthews sat at 97-98 MPH on that pitch, and his final two pitches of the night came in at 99.5 and 98.9.
Through three starts, here are Matthews' stats: 15 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 20 K. That's a 1.80 ERA. It's a continuation of a spring training where he allowed just four hits and one walk over 9.1 scoreless innings, with 12 strikeouts.
Matthews looks ready for the big leagues. His stuff is better than it was last year, when he was the Twins' minor league pitcher of the year and rose all the way from High-A to MLB before struggling (6.69 ERA) in his first nine starts at the sport's highest level.
The question is whether or not the Twins will decide to bring him up soon. When Pablo Lopez landed on the 15-day IL, it was David Festa who got the call to join the rotation. Could Chris Paddack or Simeon Woods Richardson be in danger of losing their rotation spot for reasons unrelated to injury?
Paddack would appear to be the most likely candidate. Through three starts, he has a 9.49 ERA. The veteran has allowed 15 hits, 13 earned runs, and 8 walks in just 12.1 innings, although he is coming off of easily his best start of the season last weekend in Detroit.
Because he can't be sent down to the minor leagues, Paddack is unlikely to be cut. But if his struggles continue, maybe the Twins would look at moving him to the bullpen to free up a rotation spot for Matthews?
Woods Richardson has a 4.30 ERA through three starts and is also coming off a strong outing against the Tigers. He does have minor-league options, but he also figures to get a decently-long leash to prove himself this season.